The Houthis’ latest counteroffensive might soon lead to another battle for control over the country’s interim capital after the first one more than a decade ago in what could shape up to be the most decisive moment of the conflict since then.

The internationally recognized Yemeni government’s allied forces announced that they’re withdrawing from the Bab el-Mandab area amidst the Houthis’ latest counteroffensive in order to consolidate their defenses around the interim capital of Aden. The Iranian-backed group not only recovered their losses, but they’re now pushing deeper into government-held territory, which risks another Battle of Aden. It was their capture of Aden in early 2015 which led to the Saudis’ ongoing military intervention in Yemen.

The regional military-strategic dynamics have radically changed over the last nearly 12 years. Perceived regional leader Saudi Arabia failed to dislodge the Houthis from the former North Yemen, the group’s drone strikes regularly pierce the Kingdom’s air defenses to inflict tremendous damage on its economy, and none of its allies are rushing to its rescue. Pakistan might be the exception, but only because its armed forces are functioning as “hired guns” in defending Saudi Arabia, not out of true solidarity with it.

Most importantly, the US hung Saudi Arabia out to dry after its own failed effort in early 2025 to dislodge the Houthis from the former North Yemen and as punishment for the Kingdom’s lack of true solidarity with the US during the Third Gulf War, which contributed to the current imbroglio as Trump sees it. Before attempting to forecast what might come next, it’s important to bring readers up to speed about what’s unfolded in Yemen in recent months, which the following three briefings will help with:

* 17 September: “Saudi Arabia Might Be Forced By The West To Recognize Yemen’s Redivision Into Two States”

* 1 October: “All Stakeholders In The Yemeni War Should Consider Russian Mediation”

* 9 October: “Five Thoughts About Pakistan’s Rapid Mission Creep In The Yemeni War”

With the above insight in mind, which was summarized in the preceding paragraphs, it’s now time to take a look at the three most likely scenarios. The first is an epic Second Battle of Aden in which the Saudis and Pakistanis go all out together with their Yemeni allies in defending the interim capital from the Houthis. This could also include Pakistani ground forces. The goal would be to reverse the Houthis’ gains ahead of either indefinitely freezing the front or redividing Yemen into North and South.

This segues into the second scenario of the Houthis giving the internationally recognized Yemeni authorities an ultimatum to recognize their portion of Yemen as an independent state, perhaps floating the partial pullback of their forces from the South as an incentive, to avert the Second Battle of Aden. As for the third scenario, the Houthis might sweep across the entire South, though they might then struggle to maintain control amidst an expected Southern Insurgency and continued allied strikes.

The best-case scenario is Yemen’s redivision into two states, but Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ego might prevent him from agreeing to that pragmatic solution for fear of it being perceived as confirming his Kingdom’s loss in the conflict, ergo why he’s yet to seriously entertain it this entire time. For that reason, the first and third scenarios of an epic Second Battle of Aden and the Houthis’ conquest of the South are the most likely, which can lead to many more lost lives and perpetuate the conflict.