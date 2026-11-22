Her candid remarks prompted reasonable fears that any future accidental violations of NATO airspace by Russia could be spun as deliberate attacks or that a mass-casualty false flag provocation might soon be carried out for this purpose instead in order to at least derail the latest peace talks.

Liberal Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who recently carried out a judicial coup that’s actually an attempted German takeover of Poland by proxy to prepare Europe for war with Russia, spun a conspiracy theory about Russia’s latest accidental violation of Polish airspace last week. According to him, “This doesn’t look like an accident…We can’t rule out the possibility — and this is a hypothesis — that the provocation was also connected to the exercises taking place in Poland.”

This comes right after his security services claim to have foiled a Gleiwitz-like false flag provocation in Kaliningrad that Polish media framed as cooked up by Russia but which this analysis here argues would have been cooked up by Ukraine if anything of the sort was really planned. Anne Applebaum was asked about Russia’s latest accidental violation of Polish airspace, which was likely due to electronic warfare (EW) just like the last two that were analyzed here and here at the time, the day after it happened.

For those who aren’t aware, she’s a popular anti-Russian journalist and foreign affairs commentator who’s also married to Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, so she presumably has access to inside information from her husband. Applebaum was asked whether there’s any discussion about European escalation against Russia in response to the abovementioned Polish incident and summer’s Leipzig one, which was assessed here as being a false flag. Here’s what she told her interlocutor on his podcast:

“Yes, people do discuss it. It’s discussed mostly privately. It’s something that the European public is not ready for even if there are European politicians who have begun to talk about what we could do…but because of the extreme unpopularity of going to war, you haven’t seen anyone do it yet. Unfortunately, it’s one of those situations where there would have to be an event that convinces people that it was really necessary…the politics don’t work for that yet.”

Her response prompted reasonable fears that any future accidental violations of Polish or Romanian airspace could be spun as deliberate attacks to convince the public of the need for Europe to escalate against Russia despite the risk of war as a result. Regarding the latest incident, it arguably wasn’t “a provocation connected to the exercises taking place in Poland” because it was Poland that decided to stage them near the border despite the risk of EW causing Russian aerial munitions to veer off course.

The ruling liberals might have even intentionally staged them there precisely so that any such accidental airspace violations could be spun as deliberate Russian attacks for the purpose of manufacturing consent for escalating like Applebaum candidly lamented hasn’t yet happened. If that was their plan, then Trump coincidentally foiled it the day prior by remarking that “Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake”, thus signaling that the US wouldn’t back Europe in that scenario.

For that reason, false flags could be carried out for the aforesaid purpose of manufacturing consent, which might even manipulate Trump into backing Europe if it’s a mass-casualty event or into at the very least suspending the latest peace talks with Russia like the bloc and Ukraine both want. They’ve been so successful that Putin was inspired to reaffirm that he agreed to unspecified compromises, so Trump might seriously consider coercing the EU and Ukraine into compromises too, unless something happens.