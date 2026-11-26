It can set the ball rolling by proposing a mutual military pullback from the Belarusian-Polish border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gave an extended interview to French outlet Le Point in which he began by pointing out how the geographic center of Europe is located in his country. This led to him emphasizing that Belarus must play a role in the post-war European security architecture just like Russia and the EU must too. When asked about Russia’s reaffirmation of its security guarantee requests from 2021, Lukashenko described them as a negotiating tactic, not an attempt to stonewall diplomacy.

The newly resumed trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US are the first step, which could ultimately involve the withdrawal of Russian nukes from Belarus in exchange for the West committing not to move its missiles and nukes closer to Russia’s borders, Lukashenko said. He also lamented Ukraine’s attempted drone attack against Putin’s residence in Valdai in late December of last year for derailing what he said was an impending deal to demilitarize Ukraine’s remaining part of Donbass.

“The war would have already stopped at the contact line and negotiations could have continued on the border demarcation”, he said, but he speculated that Europe approved this provocation in order to prevent that. “Everyone is tired” after nearly the past half-decade of this conflict, Lukashenko claimed, but the dynamics could change on the flip of a dime through various means including a NATO intervention. That’s why he repeated that it’s necessary to end the conflict as soon as possible.

Outgoing French President Emmanuel Macron should have already taken the initiative by now, Lukashenko assessed, seeing as how he’s Europe’s most experienced politician. He also revealed that “we are in constant contact with your president, even indirectly: we speak on the phone, our delegations meet with yours, and so on”, thus suggesting that they’ve spoken more than once since May’s call. Lukashenko praised Macron as an “absolute pragmatist” and insisted that he truly wants peace.

He talked about other dimensions of the conflict, but the parts shared above were the most important. Reflecting on them, what’s needed is a restoration of trust between Russia and NATO, Lukashenko could potentially help foster that if he has the will by implementing what was proposed here and here regarding mutual military pullbacks by Belarus and Poland from their shared border. Belarus’ incipient “snowdrop diplomacy” with Poland could be leveraged to this end with Russia and the US’ approval.

As was foreseen here, here, and here, Poland would play the leading role in NATO 3.0’s containment of Russia in the scenario that Trump coerces the bloc’s pre-1997 members into withdrawing their forces from post-1997 members’ territories, after which Polish forces could replace them in the Baltic States. Russian-Polish military relations would therefore become the fulcrum of Russian-NATO relations, ergo the need to stabilize them, which Belarus could facilitate by taking the initiative as proposed above.

Lukashenko is a humble man so he probably doesn’t realize that he can play a greater role in shaping the post-war European security architecture than Macron. If he becomes aware of it, then he might float this idea with Poland, whether via their newly revived Foreign Ministry channel or perhaps even through a call to his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki (possibly facilitated by their shared friend Trump). Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and it’s worth exploring this possibility if all sides truly desire lasting peace.