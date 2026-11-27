The contextual innuendo that the US and Israel are working with India to weaponize Afghanistan against Pakistan is sensational, and while it might make local headlines in South Asia and provide fuel for his country’s infamous disinformation factories, it’s illogical if one takes the time to think about it.

Pakistan Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi gave an interview to TASS ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit on 30 November that followed his one to Sputnik. Much of the substance is the same in the sense of him previewing Sharif’s focus on increasing trade, people-to-people contacts, cultural relations, and educational ties that Pakistan affords importance to at this historic moment in the global systemic transition. What’s new is that he talked about Afghanistan in this interview.

According to him, “we now see that Afghanistan is being used by external forces not only to destabilize Pakistan, but also Central Asia as a whole. Moreover, we believe that in the future, they may try to use it to destabilize Iran.” Tirmizi also claimed that “This is the misguided policy of a number of non-regional states waging a proxy war against Pakistan through Afghan territory.” Finally, he said that “We also point out that Afghanistan today is the only obstacle to the creation of the North-South transport corridor.”

Had he only mentioned one external force that’s allegedly weaponizing Afghanistan as a proxy against Pakistan, then it would have been clear that he’s referring to India, but he referred to more than one force, which deserves elaboration. For starters, what he claimed shouldn’t be taken at face value, since Pakistan has reasons to imply that the US and Israel are also involved. His reference to Afghanistan being used to destabilize Iran implicates them both while the Central Asian plot implicates the US.

Be that as it may, implying by context that Israel is pulling the Taliban’s strings is meant to discredit the group in the eyes of the international Muslim community, or Ummah. It’s also intended to rally Pakistanis around their government on the false premise that Israel is trying to destabilize their nation. As for Tirmizi’s contextually implied allusions to American involvement, Pakistan returned to its “sphere of influence” after April 2022’s post-modern coup, while the US and the Taliban are still at odds.

It’s therefore realistic to imagine that the US is colluding with the Taliban against Pakistan, but such innuendo is a bid to mislead Russia into thinking that Pakistan is currently being victimized by the US just like it and Iran are, not to mention try to dissuade Russia from arming the Taliban against ISIS-K. For background, Russia and Pakistan are in a dispute over Taliban-led Afghanistan, which the first considers to be a bulwark against ISIS-K while the second considers it to be the patron of all regional terrorists.

Tirmizi’s claim that “Afghanistan today is the only obstacle to the creation of the North-South Transport Corridor’s” branch from Russia to Pakistan hammers home the point that the Taliban, not Pakistan, is supposedly responsible for their ongoing war that’s impeding Central Asian-South Asian integration. An informed reading of Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova’s latest remarks on Pakistan’s security concerns vis-à-vis Afghanistan, however, strongly suggests that Russia doesn’t share this view.

All in all, while Tirmizi’s sensational innuendo that the US and Israel are working with India to weaponize Afghanistan as a proxy against Pakistan might make local headlines in South Asia and provide fuel for his country’s infamous disinformation factories, Russia isn’t expected to fall for this. Its foreign spy chief’s historic visit to Kabul last month showed how much Russia trusts the Taliban and confirmed that it’s seen by Moscow as a responsible security actor. Nothing that any Pakistani official claims will change that.