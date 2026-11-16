His hypothetical assassination amidst serious negotiations for ending the conflict and agreeing on the post-war security architecture would only torpedo these efforts to the detriment of Russia’s interests.

The New York Post reported that “Russia lifts ban on killing Zelensky and decapitating Ukraine’s leadership”. The basis for their claim was article by the Russian site Bloknot that in turn relied on a post by the Telegram channel Akademiya, which they described as “affiliated with veterans of the Alpha special forces anti-terrorist unit”. Akademiya cited unnamed “high-level sources” to claim that this was proposed during the latest Security Council meeting as a response to continued Ukrainian drone strikes.

It’s highly unlikely that Putin agreed to this, and Akademiya didn’t say whether or not he did, plus the veracity of their report that the Security Council even proposed this can’t be confirmed. The reason for this skepticism is what FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov candidly disclosed in June. In his words, “Zelensky is a terrorist, but there are no others there with whom we can speak at this stage.” This analysis here argued that he’s right. That state of affairs remains till now since nothing has changed in this regard.

Three scenarios therefore account for Akademiya’s reporting: 1) they were told the truth by their “high-level sources” but Putin ultimately declined to lift his rumored ban on killing Zelensky and other Ukrainian military-political decisionmakers; 2) their aforesaid sources lied to them that this was proposed; or 3) Akademiya simply made it up. In the order that they were mentioned, the first scenario would signal that leading Russian officials are losing patience with Zelensky and want him to know it.

As for the second, the related purpose could be to scare Zelensky into agreeing to major compromises for ending the Ukrainian Conflict, while the last one could have been motivated by the same reason and/or to boost morale among Russians. The last two scenarios and their associated motivations relate to what’s known as “Potemkinism”, or the spreading of lies about Russian foreign policy by its supporters, usually to make people like Russia or maintain their support for it on false premises.

“Potemkinism” always backfires because its lies about Russian foreign policy are either easily debunked by facts from official state websites like the Kremlin’s as regards the infamous lie that Putin is an anti-Zionist or never materialize such as the popular one that Russia is plotting to take Odessa. When that happens, those who were duped either become even more divorced from reality by concocting “5D chess master plan” conspiracy theories or fall into despair, with then turning on Russia.

The consequence could be even greater in this case since it suggests that Putin isn’t negotiating in good faith despite him agreeing to the latest trilateral talks and then hosting Trump’s Special Envoys to discuss creative solutions for resolving the NATO-Russian security dilemma that’s at the core of the conflict. That’s not to imply that Akademiya or its “high-level sources” intended to discredit him if they really did engage in “Potemkinism” as is suspected, but just to point out the real-world consequence if they did.

Circling back to Bortnikov’s disclosure over the summer about how “there are no others [in Ukraine] with whom we can speak at this stage (except for Zelensky)”, which is still the state of affairs to this day, this observation alone is reason enough to doubt the claim that Putin will now try to get Zelensky killed. His hypothetical assassination amidst serious negotiations for ending the conflict and agreeing on the post-war security architecture would only torpedo these efforts to the detriment of Russia’s interests.