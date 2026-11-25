Turkiye relied on one of its top media proxies to blame Albania in order to deflect from its and Tripoli’s complicity, to punish Tirana for expanding ties with Israel, and to manipulate Russia or at least its media surrogates with the goal of sparking a crisis with NATO or at least laundering this lie.

The Albanian Foreign Ministry angrily denied a viral report in recent days alleging that Ukraine’s sea drones that attacked Russian vessels in Eastern Libya’s Benghazi Naval Base were launched from their shores. The report in question came from the popular X news source “Clash Report”, which journalist Eitan Fischberger compellingly argued here earlier this year is closely linked to the Turkish State. It was accordingly concluded that Turkiye is throwing Albania under the bus to save its unity project in Libya.

The UN-backed two-year roadmap that was agreed to a few months ago for uniting the country could be endangered if Western Libya doesn’t soon ask Ukrainian forces to depart due to how offensive their continued presence is for Eastern Libya after their latest attack, which also killed two Libyans. Radio France Internationale reported in spring that they’re deployed at three bases there, including one in which Turkish troops are present, so Tripoli and its Turkish patron obviously knew what they were up to.

Ankara therefore tasked its media proxy “Clash Report” with pushing the red herring that Ukraine’s sea drones were launched from Albania’s shores in an attempt to defuse the latest tensions between both halves of Libya so as to keep the peace process in which it’s deeply invested on track. Albania was chosen by Turkiye as the scapegoat for three reasons, the first of which is Ankara’s displeasure at Tirana’s rapidly expanding relations with rival Israel that readers can learn more about here, here, and here.

Punishing Albania through these means for multi-aligning between partners with a view towards strengthening its strategic autonomy instead of remaining subordinate to Turkiye also advanced two interconnected ulterior goals related to misleading the public. The first was to manipulate Russia into blaming Albania so as to spark a major crisis with NATO that would divert attention from Western Libya and Turkiye’s role in this provocation against Eastern Libya that risks derailing the fragile peace process.

Failing that, the supplementary goal was to at least manipulate members of Russia’s global media ecosystem into reporting on this lie and possibly even falling for it, after which Turkiye’s global media ecosystem could dishonestly misrepresent such reports as “independent confirmation” of this lie. This calculation was premised on the expectation that they too would throw Albania under the bus, albeit out of solidarity with its Serbian rival, therefore resulting in them functioning as Turkiye’s “useful idiots”.

If state-adjacent members of Russia’s global media ecosystem got involved, whether those that are publicly associated with it like some influencers are or are suspected of being tied to it like “Clash Report” is tied to Turkiye, then Turkiye’s global media ecosystem could imply the Kremlin’s approval. To review, Turkiye blamed Albania to deflect from its and Tripoli’s complicity in this provocation, to punish Tirana for expanding ties with Israel, and to manipulate Russia or at least its media surrogates.

Turkiye thought that it could “plausibly deny” pushing this dangerous lie about Albania since it relied on a suspected state-adjacent media surrogate to do so, but such calculations imply condescension on its part by suggesting that Albanians are so dumb as to believe that, which is an insult to their intelligence. Their ties might still formally remain friendly, but Albania is expected to accelerate its tilt towards Israel after this very unfriendly move by Turkiye, which amounts to a betrayal of their strategic partnership.