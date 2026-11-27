Russia has actually criminalized such rhetoric as inciting hatred and violating human dignity.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is going viral on X after a clip from his interview with French media was deliberately decontextualized to misportray him as mocking Putin. The part that’s circulating across social media and was even reported on by some legacy media outlets concerns the point that he made about how Russia used to be controlled by the Mongols. Lukashenko then said that all of Russia should be returned to Mongolia by the same standard of those who claim that all of Ukraine is Russian.

His answer was in response to the interviewer claiming that Putin “denies the existence of the Ukrainian people”, the view of which Lukashenko insisted that he never heard Putin express. He then brought up the example that he did to make the point that Putin is obviously aware of Russia’s own history and therefore wouldn’t discredit himself by claiming that all of Ukraine is Russian due to some arbitrary date in time. Readers can see the full context from 33:45 of this English dubbed version of his interview here.

They’ll notice how Lukashenko proudly exclaimed that “he says that we have been and will be together. I also adhere to this position”, adding that “He respects and recognizes these people.” That’s the objectively existing and easily verifiable truth as proven by Putin’s magnum opus “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians” from summer 2021 that readers can review here. Particular attention should be paid to the part where he declares his respect for Ukrainians’ self-identification as a separate nation.

In Putin’s words, “Things change: countries and communities are no exception. Of course, some part of a people in the process of its development, influenced by a number of reasons and historical circumstances, can become aware of itself as a separate nation at a certain moment. How should we treat that? There is only one answer: with respect!” He then suggested that Ukraine return the historically Russian lands that the Soviets gave it and demanded respect for Russia’s security interests.

Many “Non-Russian Pro-Russians” (NRPRs), a lot of whom are more aligned with other causes and just piggyback off of Russia’s because it’s popular right now as explained here, present themselves as “more pro-Russian than the Russians” themselves. In this particular context, many of them insist on what Putin himself never claimed, namely that Ukrainians supposedly don’t exist. They’ve since laundered this lie, which they falsely imply or explicitly claim is Russia’s position and even Putin’s, and misled millions.

The reality is that the Russian census has consistently allowed its citizens to self-identify as Ukrainians as proven by the latest one’s ethno-linguistic data from 2020 that can be reviewed here. In fact, publicly insulting Ukrainians as a people violates Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code prohibiting the “incitement of hatred or enmity, and violation of human dignity” of an individual or group on ethnic, linguistic, and other grounds. Someone was even prosecuted for this in late 2022 as reported here.

It’s therefore ironic that many NRPRs unknowingly violate Russia’s own laws by publicly denying the existence of Ukrainians in an attempt to present themselves as “more pro-Russian than the Russians” themselves, who’ve actually criminalized such speech and actively enforce the relevant law. Circling back to the lede, it’s accordingly fake news to claim that none other than the incumbent Russian President has ever done this, but many of Russia’s friends and foes alike still believe that he has.