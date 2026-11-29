Russia isn’t conspiring against India by letting Pakistan use its satellites to help kill Indians.

Bangladesh’s Daily Sun published the English translation of the Bengali article from West Bengal’s Anandabazar Patrika fearmongering that Russia’s newfound interest in sharing its satellite navigation and communications technology with Pakistan constitutes a national security threat to India. Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation between the two countries, proposed such cooperation last week.

In his words, “Russia is a leading space power. Our country possesses unique experience, a robust scientific and technical foundation, and expertise in the exploration of outer space. We are prepared to share our developments in satellite navigation and communications, remote sensing of the Earth, human spaceflight, and space technology.” This came ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s three-day visit that’ll begin on 30 November and during which time around 15-16 agreements are expected.

None of them are likely to concern the use of Russia’s satellite navigation and communications technology for military purposes despite Anandabazar Patrika’s sensationalist report that relies purely on speculation. Whether they’re genuinely worried about this scenario or are feigning such feelings in an attempt to stir trouble in Russian-Indian relations, perhaps as part of a “plausibly deniable” Pakistani disinformation operation by proxy, there are two reasons why their warning is unlikely to materialize.

The first is that Russia and India are each other’s top military-technical partner, with Russian wares accounting for 40% of Indian imports from 2021-2025 per SIPRI and these same imports accounting for 48% of Russian exports during that time. This relationship is too economically and strategically important for Russia to risk by helping India’s enemy kill its troops with the assistance of Russian satellites. Pakistan can also never replace India’s role in fueling the growth of Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The second reason is that Pakistan already relies on Chinese satellites for assistance with killing Indian troops per reports from spring 2025’s Indo-Pak clashes that The Print recently followed up on with their own investigation into the subject. China and Pakistan have shared threat assessments of India, and they also have a decades-long strategic partnership similar in spirit to the one between Russia and India, so it’s unrealistic to expect Russia to replace China’s role even if Russia wanted to (which it doesn’t).

The question thus arises of what Russia aims to accomplish through its newfound interest in satellite navigation and communications cooperation with Pakistan. While it can’t be known for sure, its intent might be as simple as showcasing the civilian uses of its technology in a bid to break into this market of approximately one-quarter billion people. It could also be a goodwill gesture meant to symbolize their rapprochement over the past decade so as to keep ties on track amidst their dispute over Afghanistan.

If Russia was really conspiring against India by letting Pakistan use its satellites to help kill Indians, then it wouldn’t have announced this, and it would have been discussed between military officials instead of civilian ones at their commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. Anandabazar Patrika’s article, which the Daily Sun raised wider awareness of by translating into English from Bengali, is therefore innocent misinformation at best or deliberate disinformation at worst.