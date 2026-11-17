Russia’s top spies expect this to happen, but some variables could leave their latest prediction unfulfilled.

Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) reported that “Brussels believes that the more than 1 million Ukrainian men living in the EU are highly expendable, capable of giving a ‘second wind’ to European regimes’ aggression against Russia. They intend to force them back home by any means necessary.” They added that “The first step in this direction was the EU Council’s decision, effective August, to deny temporary protection status to Ukrainians of conscription age” who enter the bloc from then on out.

Furthermore, “By the end of the year, plans are underway to further complicate the lives of Ukrainian draft dodgers by creating problems accessing financial services, finding employment, and renting housing in Europe.” Their coerced return to Ukraine will counterproductively deprive the EU of the “cheap Ukrainian labor” that’s “desperately needed…amid the economic crisis”, according to SVR, and it won’t be enough to replenish Ukraine’s plunging population and attendant economic output.

Their report didn’t come out of the blue. Last January, the then-Ukrainian Defense Minister revealed that “Over 2 Million Ukrainians Are Dodging The Draft”, while Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Kirill Budanov broke the news to his fellow ultra-nationalists over the summer that they need to accept mass migration. In his words, “There are significantly fewer of us now. I don’t want to scare anyone, but significantly fewer.” Speculation then swirled that some EU states might deport military-aged Ukrainian male refugees.

About that, coordinated nationwide raids are unlikely in any EU country, but some of those military-aged Ukrainian male refugees caught violating the law might be sent back. The issue is ultra-sensitive since it concerns their human rights, the concept of which is still sincerely believed by some of its elites and people alike, and the bloc’s perceived geopolitical interest in perpetuating the Ukrainian Conflict by refilling its grinder with more meat. The “compromise solution” is to coerce, not force, their return.

Circling back to SVR’s assessment that this policy will deprive the EU of the “cheap Ukrainian labor” that’s “desperately needed…amid the economic crisis”, some members like Germany might thus decline to go along in order to become “sanctuary states” for refugees fleeing other members. While they might justify this approach on humanitarian grounds, the real motive would be economic, but they might then struggle for some time to deal with the influx of new arrivals and domestic political tensions could soar.

For as compelling as SVR’s latest report might be, however, its claims don’t always materialize such as its many reports about the West plotting to replace Zelensky. Some of them were listed here. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that they lied, just that events might have moved in a different direction for reasons that can only be speculated. In this scenario, progress might be reached on a US-mediated grand deal, which could reduce the interests of the EU and its members in coercing Ukrainians to return home.

Even in the absence of any such progress, Putin appears to have finally decided to bring Ukraine to its knees for the reasons explained here in early October, which could see systematic infrastructure strikes all throughout the winter. In such conditions, more Ukrainians would flee the country, not begrudgingly return to it. The EU could also reverse summer’s policy to once again allow military-aged male refugees to receive temporary protection status. SVR’s prediction might therefore remain unfulfilled.