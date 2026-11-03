They importantly provoked Sikorski into the faux pas of comparing Tusk’s judicial coup to Poland’s martial law period, which can turn even more Poles against him than there already are.

Another Polish Ambassador just resigned in protest of liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s judicial coup, which is actually a German takeover of Poland by proxy to prepare Europe for war with Russia. Permanent Representative to the UN Professor Krzysztof Szczerski followed in the footsteps of Ambassador to China Jakub Kumoch and Ambassador to Romania Paweł Soloch on Friday. Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski isn’t pleased with this development and made his feelings known in an X post.

According to him, “When, in protest against martial law, the [Polish People’s Republic’s] ambassadors Rurarz and Spasowski resigned, they risked vengeance from the communist regime. Today, [conservative President Karol Nawrocki] is urging ambassadors to abandon their missions and will surely be handsomely rewarded for his heroic deeds. ‘History rhymes, first as tragedy, then as farce.’” Some noted how self-discrediting it was for Sikorski to compare Tusk’s judicial coup to Poland’s martial law period.

Kumoch replied to Sikorski by writing that “I’m sorry that I have to do this, because I was hoping that this matter was settled. I neither spoke nor communicated with Mr. President before making the decision.” Head of Nawrocki’s International Policy Office Marcin Przydacz also commented on the issue. In his words, “At a critical moment, as Poland prepares for the G20 summit and Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, our diplomatic service is losing three highly experienced diplomats“. He added that:

“All three have explained their decisions by referring to actions taken by the Polish government that they could not accept as Polish citizens and did not wish to endorse by continuing their diplomatic missions. Poland has spent more than three decades building its reputation as a stable, secure and reliable international partner. Today, the world sees images of police deployed at one of Poland’s most important constitutional institutions, alongside the resignations of senior Polish diplomats”.

Przydacz then thanked them for their service and said that he respects their “courage to make difficult personal decisions in response to government actions that violate the law and undermine Poland’s credibility as a stable international partner.” The overall importance of this affair, even if it ends with only those three senior diplomats’ resignations without anyone else’s, is that it drew the attention of the host countries to the fact that not all members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs support Tusk’s judicial coup.

This is important as regards Kumoch’s and Szczerski’s resignations since China and the US are much more significant than Romania. To be sure, neither is likely to intervene in any capacity for tipping the balance of this escalating dispute in support of the rule of law, but it also doesn’t hurt the constitutionalists’ case if they sympathize with them. The primary importance of these resignations is that they provoked Sikorski into the faux pas of comparing Tusk’s judicial coup to Poland’s martial law period.

The vast majority of Poles opposed the military regime and celebrated Solidarity, so the salience of his faux pas is that it can turn even more Poles against Tusk than there already are, which could lead to his ruling liberal coalition’s landslide defeat in fall 2027’s next Sejm elections. Till then, pending an unlikely resolution of this standoff between the putschists and the constitutionalists, Poland will remain partially paralyzed at the legislative and judicial levels due to this deadlock at the cost of its national interests.