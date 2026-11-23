It would only consider that if Kaliningrad is blockaded, bombed, and/or invaded, all serious aggressions of which could only realistically occur with Poland’s participation, thus drawing further attention to the urgent need to responsibly manage their growing tensions via possible US mediation.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed in late September that his government would help Lithuanians evacuate to Poland if Russia attacks after the chief of Vilnius’ Civil Defense Department revealed that this is one of the routes that the capital is planning if that happens. The larger context concerns the hysteria among European NATO (E-NATO) leaders, which is led by liberal Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, about a Russian attack.

This coincides with the increasingly credible scenario that Russia’s systematic strike campaign cripples Ukraine’s military logistics by this winter and thus leads to a long-awaited breakthrough across the front that might result in a Russian victory by next spring. With a view towards facilitating that outcome, Russia might once again declare the partial mobilization of experienced reservists just like it did in September 2022, which could be required in order to maximally exploit this impending opportunity.

This scenario is known to E-NATO and arguably catalyzed the latest hysteria about a Russian attack, but those who are fearmongering about it the most likely know that Russia has no such plans, especially after Finnish President Alexander Stubb once again tried speaking some sense into them. It can therefore be concluded that they have ulterior motives in mind, which could be to rally voters behind incumbents, accelerate the EU’s military-political centralization on this pretext, and/or escalate against Russia.

As regards the last-mentioned possible ulterior motive, it would require a Ukrainian false flag (in Poland?) and could take the form of intercepting projectiles over Ukraine or even a no-fly zone across the entire country, all of which was elaborated on more here. In the most extreme scenario, Russia’s exclave of Kaliningrad might be (at least partially) blockaded, bombed, or even invaded, either of which could spark the scenario that E-NATO has long speculated about regarding the “Suwałki Gap/Corridor”.

The gap refers to how Lithuania and Poland separate Kaliningrad from Belarus, Russia’s mutual defense ally and Union State partner, while the corridor refers to its irreplaceable military logistics role for overland E-NATO support to the Baltic States in the event of a crisis/conflict with Russia. The only realistic scenario in which Russia considers invading Lithuania at the risk of World War III is in response to any of the abovementioned three scenarios. E-NATO therefore decides whether this will ever happen.

The chief of Vilnius’ Civil Defense Department might be misled by anti-Russian hysteria, but the Polish Defense Minister most certainly knows that Russia wouldn’t invade Lithuania unless Kaliningrad fell victim to serious aggression that could only realistically occur with Poland’s participation. The evacuation scenario that Lithuania is preparing for is therefore dependent on Russian-Polish relations, which could be negatively influenced by Ukrainian meddling but positively influenced by American mediation.

Amidst growing fears of a Ukrainian false flag that could plunge Poland into war with Russia, it’s urgent that the US mediate the creation of a crisis-control channel between itself, Poland, and Russia, which could later be expanded to include the Baltic States and Belarus. In parallel, the US’ reportedly impending European military drawdown could see equivalent moves from E-NATO in the Baltic States and Russia in Belarus for de-escalation purposes, all of which could avert the Suwałki conflict scenario.