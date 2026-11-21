She did her best to strike a balance between both countries with whom Russia has friendly ties, but she nevertheless compellingly appeared to tacitly defend Afghanistan in the face of Pakistan’s claims.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was asked, “What practical role can Russia play in addressing Pakistan’s security concerns (vis-à-vis Afghanistan) and resuming negotiations?” Pakistani commentators and media are emphasizing the part of her response where she said that “Pakistan is one of our key partners in the fight against terrorism in South Asia, including Afghanistan. We maintain close dialogue and coordination with Islamabad on this issue”. There’s much more to what she said, however.

Zakharova actually began my declaring that Russia “consistently advocates for [the Afghan-Pakistani War’s] resolution through political and diplomatic means”, not the military ones that Pakistan has continued to rely upon since initiating conventional hostilities in February. She then reminded everyone of ISIS-K’s presence in Afghanistan, though with no hint that the Taliban is allied with it like Pakistan has claimed, and warned against “hidden subtexts, agendas, or double standards” in fighting ISIS-K there.

The innuendo is two-fold in the sense of first suggesting that Pakistan is exploiting ISIS-K’s presence in Afghanistan as the pretext for war. As for the second part, she appears to be implying that Pakistan’s potential reframing of allegedly Afghan-originating terrorist attacks as ISIS-K ones could lay the basis for a de-escalation deal with the Taliban as proposed here per a reading of her boss Sergey Lavrov’s remarks in early October as informed by his colleague Zamir Kabul’s. Islamabad would do well to consider that.

Moving along, Zakharova espoused the principle of “regional solutions to regional problems”, thus tacitly warning against the multilateralization of the war through the scenario of Pakistan requesting aid from the US and/or and the Islamic NATO. She then declared that “we consider the counterterrorism agenda in conjunction with the removal of obstacles to the country’s socioeconomic development and the need to enhance the role of state authorities in strengthening their own security measures.”

That part can be considered a diplomatic condemnation of Pakistan’s decision to suspend bilateral trade and transit trade with Afghanistan, which the Ministry of Commerce defended earlier in the month, as well as an implicit reminder that Russia is seriously considering arming the Taliban against ISIS-K. That group isn’t the only security threat to Afghanistan, however, since Pakistan is reportedly arming militants as part of a proxy war that risks destabilizing Central Asia. It can be inferred that Russia also opposes this.

Reviewing Zakharova’s remarks about Pakistan’s security concerns vis-à-vis Afghanistan, Zakharova did her best to strike a balance between both countries with whom Russia has friendly ties, but she nevertheless compellingly appeared to tacitly defend Afghanistan in the face of Pakistan’s claims. Russia is against the continuation of their war, its potential escalation by Pakistan (which initiated it), and the scenario of Pakistan multilateralizing the conflict by requesting aid from the US and/or the Islamic NATO.

It’s up to Pakistan whether any of the aforesaid materializes, the worst-case scenario of which being that it all leads to another Russian-Pakistani proxy war in Afghanistan by impelling Moscow to redouble its backing of Kabul to prevent instability from spilling into Central Asia. At this pivotal moment in bilateral ties amidst their arguably unresolvable dispute over Taliban-led Afghanistan, candid discussions are the need of the hour in order to avoid a worsening of their ties, which now urgently require recalibration.