The reportedly Turkish State-linked “Clash Report” claimed that the Ukrainian sea drones that struck a Russian ship at the Benghazi Naval Base came from Albania, not Western Libya like Eastern Libyan sources claimed, which might be a red herring by Ankara to save its fragile unity project in Libya.

Two unnamed officials from Eastern Libya’s Libyan National Army (LNA) told the Associated Press that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi Naval Base from a base run by Ukrainian forces in Western Libya over the weekend. The outlet reminded readers that “In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a covert deal struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters, Libyan officials said at the time.”

There’s nothing new about Ukrainian drone strikes against Russian vessels, but this time Ukrainian forces from the Western Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) attacked an LNA base several months after both sides signed a UN-backed roadmap for reuniting the country. The GNU has long been backed by Turkiye while the LNA is backed by Egypt and Russia, yet the LNA grew closer to Turkiye over the past year as its Egyptian patron repaired its previously troubled ties with Turkiye.

The LNA’s pro-Turkish drift enabled the US to revive the long-dormant peace process behind the scenes while its “Major Non-NATO Ally” Pakistan presented itself as the face of these efforts. “American Moves In Libya Aim To Sever Russia’s Air Bridge To The Sahelian Alliance”, to which end its Islamic NATO junior partners from Turkiye and Pakistan are trying to get the LNA’s General Khalifa Haftar to “defect” from Russia, albeit to little avail thus far as proven by the Russian ship docking at the Benghazi Naval Base.

That might be more difficult after Ukraine just attacked the LNA’s main naval base from GNU territory, however, and it could also endanger the UN-backed two-year roadmap too. Turkiye has invested lots of time, effort, and resources into its unity project in Libya, and it expects a major geostrategic return on them, so it has more stakes than anyone else in saving it. This contextualizes what the reportedly Turkish State-linked “Clash Report”, a very popular news source on X, claimed right after the incident.

They cited a single unnamed source to report that Ukraine’s sea drones “were launched from Albania, not western Libya, and that the ‘western Libya’ account is a diversion” “by Ukrainian sources.” Albania is a close Turkish partner, and these two nations’ fraternal ties stretch back centuries throughout the Ottoman era, but Turkiye seems to have thrown Albania under the bus to save its unity project in Libya. After all, Turkiye is the senior partner, and its interests in Libya are more important than those in Albania.

If “Clash Report’s” claim is disinformation ordered by its reported Turkish State patron, then the purpose would be to mislead the LNA more so than the global public or Russia in particular, the latter of which isn’t going to kinetically retaliate against NATO member Albania at the risk of sparking World War III. Two LNA sources were the ones who told the Associated Press that the attack came from “a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya”, however, so Haftar and his ilk are unlikely to fall for this red herring.

Whether Ukraine’s GNU-approved provocation prompts Haftar to reconsider his commitment to the UN-approved roadmap remains to be seen, but if “Clash Report” really is linked to the Turkish State, then its report suggests that Ankara is concerned about this and thus concocted that fake news in an attempt to avert it. Haftar will more than likely stay the course, but the optics of Ukraine attacking his main naval base with the GNU’s approval are bad, and they might breed resentment that could eventually boil over.