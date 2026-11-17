The EU has moved beyond simple censorship and is now defaming “politically incorrect” voices in parallel with trying to ruin their lives, including that of its own citizens like Bowes is, as revenge for them publicly challenging Western narratives about Russia before their massive audiences.

Irish journalist Chay Bowes was just sanctioned by the EU, which froze his assets and banned him from entering the bloc, on the pretext of supposedly engaging in “foreign information manipulation and interference” (FIMI). According to the European External Action Service, “FIMI is a mostly non-illegal pattern of behaviour that threatens or has the potential to negatively impact values, procedures and political processes.” The EU accused Bowes of engaging in FIMI as part of some alleged Russian plot.

The Council of the European Union claimed that “Bowes is involved in numerous information operations conducted by the Foundation to Battle Injustice, which was created by the Wagner Group, and he is also involved in the regular amplification of content produced by the Russian Information Manipulation Set Storm-1516.” No proof was presented in support of these allegations. They also referenced his role as an RT correspondent and invitation by Russia to speak at the UN to describe him as a threat to the EU.

Bowes responded to them in a 10-minute-long video that can be watched here. He wrote in the caption that “They want to bully me into silence, they want to deny you your God-given right to hear dissenting opinions, they want to kill freedom of speech” and then defiantly declared that “I will fight this assault on our right to dissent with every fibre of my being, I will not be silenced, I will not take the knee for the enemies of free thought, reason and Democracy.” He also gave an interview to RT about his ordeal too.

It’s unsurprising but still surreal that this happened to him. No matter what one might think about Bowes’ views and his affiliation with RT, he veritably believes in everything that he says and isn’t anyone’s puppet, which is proven by him extemporaneously elaborating on his geopolitical views plenty of times. From the EU’s perspective, however, these same views are “politically incorrect”. Even worse, public expressions thereof can now arbitrarily be misportrayed as FIMI, which is sanctionable behavior.

The EU fears Bowes because of his 300k+ audience on X, which won’t suspend him due to its founder Elon Musk being a self-declared “free speech absolutist”, albeit one who’ll admittedly abide by national laws in restricting access to certain accounts in specific jurisdictions per legal requests. Even if access to his account is withheld inside the EU, X users the world over can still follow it, ergo why the EU is now hellbent on defaming him as being part of some alleged Russian plot out of desperation to discredit him.

The bloc wants to make an example out of Bowes in order to deter other EU-originating journalists from expressing the same “politically incorrect” geopolitical views, let alone professionally associating with RT, out of fear that their assets could be frozen and they might be banned from returning to the bloc too. This is the same modus operandi that they employed in June against Alexandra Jost, better known as “Sasha Meets Russia”, who’s a Russian-American travel blogger and not even a journalist like Bowes.

The EU has moved beyond simple censorship and is now defaming “politically incorrect” voices in parallel with trying to ruin their lives, including that of its own citizens like Bowes is, as revenge for them publicly challenging Western narratives about Russia before their massive audiences. As with Sasha, their latest campaign against Bowes will inevitably replicate the Streisand effect by drawing more attention to his work through their efforts to intimidate him, which will lead to them one day ruing it.