It was a noble gesture on President Tokayev’s part that also advances his country’s own interests.

The Turkish-led “Organization of Turkic States” (OTS) held its latest summit in Ankara last month, which was characterized by two main features, one of which was the absence of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the pretext of a domestic event amidst his country’s falling out with fraternal Turkiye. It was earlier assessed that “Azerbaijan Is Expected To Prioritize The ‘Central Asian Community’ (CAC) Amidst Its Rift With Turkiye”, and that’s what appears to be happening with potential consequences for the OTS.

Azerbaijan is a member of both, but Turkiye isn’t a member of the OTS, and Turkiye will always be perceived as the OTS’ senior partner instead of all members being perceived as equals like in the CAC. It therefore makes sense for Aliyev to prioritize the CAC over the OTS like he seems to be doing as suggested by him skipping the latest OTS summit on a spurious pretext. Unlike the OTS, the CAC hasn’t even signaled an interest in assuming security functions, which is why Russia doesn’t fear the CAC.

The OTS’ prior signals of assuming such functions sparked a security dilemma between it and Russia since Russia suspects that Turkiye might exploit the OTS as a Trojan Horse for the de facto expansion of NATO influence into Central Asia aimed at “poaching” Russia’s Kazakh and Kyrgyz CSTO allies. The modus operandi is Turkiye’s suspected plot to exploit August 2025’s “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) as a dual NATO military logistics corridor along Russia’s entire southern periphery.

For that to happen, Azerbaijan would have to be on board since it’s TRIPP’s irreplaceable anchor state on the Caspian, but Aliyev might be having second thoughts since he’s wise enough to know that Azerbaijan would pay the catastrophic costs if the escalating OTS-Russian security dilemma leads to war. On that topic, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said two very important things during his speech at last month’s OTS Summit, which are directly relevant to what was discussed above.

The first was his suggestion that Russia be invited to the OTS as an observer on the grounds it has a sizeable Turkic minority and “is currently promoting the ‘Altai – Cradle of Turkic Civilization’ project, which Kazakhstan supports.” His second important declaration was that “the Organization of Turkic States is not, and must never become, a military alliance.” Taken together, they serve as an attempt to defuse the OTS-Russian security dilemma, and they’re also a sign of Kazakhstan’s trusted ties with Russia.

About that, it was assessed during Putin’s latest trip to Kazakhstan in early June that “Close Ties With Kazakhstan Are Indispensable For The Future Of Russia’s Sovereignty”, but they’re also indispensable for Kazakhstan’s as well due to their geostrategic symbiosis. Keeping in mind that Kazakhstan would also pay the catastrophic costs if the escalating OTS-Russian security dilemma leads to war, it therefore makes perfect sense that Tokayev would try to defuse this dilemma at the latest OTS Summit.

Without Kazakhstan’s and especially Azerbaijan’s agreement, Turkiye cannot exploit TRIPP as a dual NATO military logistics corridor along Russia’s entire southern periphery as a Ukrainian-like power play to tighten the “cordon sanitaire’s” containment noose around Russia. If Azerbaijan continues prioritizing the CAC over the OTS and Kazakhstan remains resolute in opposing the OTS’ militarization, then Turkiye’s plans will be for naught, and the risk of another Russian special operation against either will disappear.