His rhetoric has no semblance to reality with all due respect to him as his country’s top pundit.

Vladimir Solovyov warned in his answer to a question about Russia’s response to attacks against its vessels in the Baltic and the Kaliningrad drone incident that “If Europe thinks that they can push us, well, this means that Warsaw and other places are dreaming of becoming back a part [sic] of Mother Russia.” He’s Russia’s top pundit by far so many across the West pay attention to everything that he says. The reality, however, is that Putin doesn’t have Poland in his sights like was recently explained in detail here.

It was argued that “Putin isn’t afraid of Poland since Russia could just nuke it in self-defense, rather, he’s afraid that Poland could become the tripwire for World War III if it’s manipulated by a false flag into invading Kaliningrad and/or Belarus so he therefore wouldn’t ever provoke it.” That view was shared in response to the latest hysteria about Russia’s intentions towards Poland after claims that it orchestrated a foiled false flag against Kaliningrad from Poland and its latest accidental violation of Polish airspace.

Readers were also reminded that “Russia has no territorial disputes with it, Poland has almost no Russian minority that it might mistreat, and its society is hostile to Russia, so war is only possible if Poland initiates it.” Regardless of whoever would hypothetically spark another Russian-Polish War, however, it would very likely go nuclear either on that same day or at least shortly after that because Russia can’t afford to lose its nuclear outpost in Kaliningrad while Poland is “too big to fall” from NATO’s perspective.

For argument’s sake, even assuming that another Russian-Polish War doesn’t go nuclear (perhaps due to Russia restraining itself following the precedent of its wartime treatment of non-NATO-member Ukraine), it wouldn’t be a walk in the park for Russia. Poland commands European NATO’s largest army of over 200,000 personnel, and Russia wouldn’t be able to secretly assemble the number of forces in Belarus that would be required to invade Poland, so Poland and NATO would have time to prepare.

The number of troops that Russia would face could thus equal or even surpass its own if Poland implements conscription and/or hosts hundreds of thousands of NATO forces. While Poland lacks drone expertise and its military-industrial complex is embarrassingly underdeveloped, Ukrainians and those NATO allies who’ve learned from them can fill the first gap, while the “military Schengen” that was agreed to in early 2024 for facilitating the flow of troops and equipment eastward could fill the second.

Even if Russia still somehow steamrolled through Poland despite its border fortifications, tanks, drone walls, trenches, and everything else likely being bolstered by NATO ahead of time since the invasion wouldn’t be secret even though it was unable to do so in Ukraine after taking it by surprise, occupying Poland wouldn’t be easy. Its people hate Russia, are fiercely proud of having returned their country to the map in 1918 after 123 years of tripartite partition, and are already training for precisely this scenario.

Therefore, with all due respect to Solovyov as his country’s top pundit, his innuendo that Poland might soon return to Russian control is just rhetoric without any semblance to reality. Only he can account for his motives if asked about them, which probably won’t ever happen, but him making this veiled threat in English while talking to Pepe Escobar suggests that he wants it to circulate outside of Russia for reasons that can only be speculated. In any case, domestic Russian pundits like him shouldn’t be taken seriously.