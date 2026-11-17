Him only paying respect to the Jewish martyrs of the Nazis’ genocide in Poland and not the ethnic Polish ones too despite both monuments being a kilometer away from one another amounts to him pandering to Jews ahead of his expected presidential campaign at the cost of spitting in Poles’ faces.

Outgoing California Governor and widely expected 2028 Democrat presidential candidate Gavin Newsom recently traveled to Warsaw. While in the Polish capital, he visited the POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews, writing on X that he’s “Humbled to pay my respects at the Monument to the Heroes of the former Warsaw Ghetto. What stays with you at the POLIN Museum are the stories of Jewish life and resilience in Poland. A powerful reminder of fighting against the darkest of forces.”

Many Poles were upset that he only paid respect to the Jewish martyrs of the Nazis’ genocide in Poland while not paying respect to the ethnic Polish ones too despite finding time to visit a video game company, a battery systems maker, and sign a climate partnership. Newsom isn’t Jewish, he’s Roman Catholic, so this snub is all the more insensible. To be clear, no patriotic Pole argues that he shouldn’t have paid respect to their Jewish martyrs, just that he should have also paid respect to their Polish ones.

What Newsom did is all the more insulting since the Warsaw Uprising Monument is only one kilometer away from the POLIN Museum one street over. Even worse, while all of the Nazis’ victims are equal and nobody should present any of them as being above others atop an imaginary ethno-national and/or religious hierarchy of victimhood, more Poles were killed during the Warsaw Uprising than Jews were killed during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. The US Holocaust Memorial Museum confirms this fact.

According to their official website, “At least 7,000 Jews died fighting or in hiding in the ghetto. Approximately 7,000 Jews were captured by the SS and police at the end of the fighting.” They also informed everyone that “The SS and police deported approximately 42,000 Warsaw ghetto survivors who were captured during the uprising. Most of them would be murdered at these camps in November 1943 in a two-day shooting operation known as Operation Harvest Festival (Erntefest).”

That’s tragic, but their official website also estimated that over three times as many ethnic Poles were killed during the Warsaw Uprising, writing that “The number of victims exceeded 180,000 people.” Poles are Poland’s titular people, and most are Roman Catholic, so they can’t understand why fellow Roman Catholic Newsom went out of his way to only pay respect to the Jewish martyrs of the Nazis’ genocide during his trip to Warsaw despite the Warsaw Uprising Monument being literally just five minutes away.

In absolute numbers, the State Department asserts that “Scholars estimate that of Poland’s pre-war population of approximately 35,100,000 inhabitants, between 5.5 and 6 million people lost their lives during World War II, among them approximately three million Jews.” This aligns with the US Holocaust Memorial Museum’s claim that “The Germans murdered at least 3 million Jewish citizens of Poland.” The number of ethnic Polish and Jewish victims of the Nazis’ genocide in Poland is therefore roughly equal.

Accordingly, Newsom’s decision to only pay respect to the Jewish martyrs and not the ethnic Polish ones too amounts to him pandering to Jews, likely expecting that this will benefit him if he runs for president. He also spit in Poles’ faces by implying through his deliberate decision not to also pay respect to their martyrs at their monument just five minutes away from the Jews’ one that ethnic Polish martyrs are below their Jewish compatriots in his imaginary ethno-national and/or religious hierarchy of victimhood.