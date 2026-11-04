Russia wouldn’t seriously consider arming the Taliban against terrorists like ISIS-K that threaten it if it truly believed that the Taliban was allied with such terrorists like Pakistan’s media surrogates allege.

The Russian-Pakistani dispute over Taliban-led Afghanistan is due to the former’s praise of the group’s anti-terrorist successes in contrast to the latter’s condemnation of the group for supposedly allying with terrorists. Russia considers the Taliban to be a bulwark against ISIS-K’s expansion into Central Asia while Pakistan considers the Taliban to be the patron of several Islamabad-designated terrorist groups. Accordingly, Russia might arm the Taliban, while Pakistan is already reportedly arming its opponents.

The instability that Pakistan might be responsible for in Afghanistan as a result of its latest proxy war could threaten Russia’s Central Asian allies, thus compelling Russia to redouble its support for the Taliban, which could lead to another Russian-Pakistani proxy war in Afghanistan. In the lead-up to the potential manifestation of that scenario, Pakistan is waging a vicious infowar on Russia on social media via its trolls, and it also carried out a psy-op that sought to discredit the Taliban in Russia’s eyes.

“The Russian-Pakistani Dispute Over Afghanistan Likely Won’t Be Resolved” because “Russia Won’t Place Pakistan’s Interests In Afghanistan Above Its Own”. While everyone is entitled to their own opinion on this matter, it’s worth reflecting on the fact that Russia wouldn’t praise the Taliban’s anti-terrorist successes and seriously consider arming it against ISIS-K if it truly believed that the Taliban was allied with terrorists, which have also attacked Russia in the past too. This logic discredits Pakistan’s claims.

Arguments from authority shouldn’t automatically be believed, but Russia’s military and intelligence services investigated the Taliban’s ties to terrorists in the run-up to the Kremlin’s official recognition of their government in mid-2025. That wouldn’t have happened if the authorities discovered evidence of them allying with terrorists. After all, the Crocus terrorist attack was just the year prior, so it’s unthinkable that Russia would recognize a government that’s supposedly in cahoots with terrorists.

Terrorists that threaten Russia are indeed active in Afghanistan, which is why Russia is seriously considering arming the Taliban against them, but these terrorists obviously aren’t allied with the Taliban. Likewise, Pakistan can recognize any group as terrorists and claim that they’re allied with the Taliban, but that doesn’t mean that such groups veritably are terrorists, threaten Russia, and/or are allied with the Taliban. Pakistan also doesn’t exactly have a golden reputation with respect to terrorism either.

To be sure, thousands of Pakistanis have been killed by terrorists, but their state literally sheltered Osama bin Laden as the entire world knows. It’s also been credibly accused of backing groups in India that are designated by Delhi as terrorists and have killed many civilians over the decades. These facts don’t mean that any claim by Pakistan about terrorists should automatically be discarded, but they contextualize why many across the world don’t automatically take them at face value, nor should they.

Ultimately, folks will have to decide for themselves whether to believe Russia’s claims about the Taliban’s anti-terrorist successes or Pakistan’s claims about the Taliban’s alliance with terrorists, keeping in mind each’s interests vis-à-vis Afghanistan and their reputations. There’s no middle ground: either the Taliban is fighting terrorists that threaten Russia, ergo why Russia might seriously arm them, or Russia might arm the Taliban despite its alleged alliance with anti-Russian terrorists. It’s self-evident which claim is true.