This takes the form of training its troops, subsidizing their use of Starlink/Starshield, and selling Ukraine arms that are financed by EU loans that Poland contributes to.

It was assessed in mid-November that “Tusk’s Suspension Of PURL Contributions Is A Militarily Insignificant Domestic Political Distraction” after the liberal Polish premier announced that his country will no longer fund Ukraine’s purchase of US arms through last year’s program. He cited budget issues, but the preceding hyperlinked analysis relies on official data to prove that the $100 million that it spent on that this year was just 0.04% of its budget and 0.03% of all total military aid to Ukraine since 2022.

Be that as it may, his decision was misreported by some as Poland “reject[ing] further military support for Ukraine”, but that’s not the case. Deputy Foreign Minister Ignacy Niemczycki defended German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s threat to make agreement on the new EU budget conditional on all members agreeing to continue funding Ukraine by declaring that “We support financing for Ukraine.” This presumably includes military aid given that the bloc already has a precedent of providing such.

After all, the €90 billion loan that its members extended to Ukraine allows for some of the funds to be used to purchase arms, and Secretary of State of the Defense Ministry Paweł Zalewski confirmed that some of them will go to Polish military companies. Poland will therefore continue selling its own arms to Ukraine that are funded by the EU loan that its taxpayers contributed to. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga also earlier disclosed that Ukraine is seeking a €125 million arms loan from Poland.

On the exact same day as Tusk’s announcement, Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Kirill Budanov proposed joint military production with Poland at an investment event in Warsaw, which is another avenue for cooperation in this sphere after Poland’s suspension of PURL contributions. Of relevance to their lethal cooperation against Russia, Poland also spent over $120 million this year subsidizing Ukraine’s use of Starlink/Starshield, which has been indispensable to its war effort. There are no plans to cut off this aid.

It’s therefore not the case that Poland “reject[ed] further military support for Ukraine”. All that it did was stop funding Ukraine’s purchase of US arms, but it still subsidizes Ukraine’s use of Starlink/Starshield and funds EU loans that are used in part to finance Ukraine’s purchase of Polish arms. On top of that, Poland and Ukraine are exploring bilateral military loans, which Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski proposed in late 2024 after Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz admitted that it had no more left to donate.

Joint military production is also in the cards, and Poland has trained nearly 25,000 Ukrainian troops thus far, including at Camp Jomsborg that it opened in October 2025 near the Ukrainian border for this purpose. Poland’s ruling liberals and the conservative-led opposition rarely agree on anything, but they’re do agree on the need for their country to continue militarily supporting Ukraine, even though the form that it takes has changed from donations to sales and the extent thereof is debated between them.

That’s not expected to change since both sides believe that Poland’s raison d’état is for it to help Ukraine kill as many Russians as possible. This was explicitly declared by conservative President Karol Nawrocki in early August when he said that “This is obvious; that’s the Polish state’s strategy. Let them murder the Soviets who attacked them, and it won’t hurt us Poles at all. In this regard, they can always count on our help”. This remains true despite their disputes over the Volhynia Genocide and other issues.