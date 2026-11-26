Any state can implement this within their borders, and Russia is no exception, but Russia should restrain itself if munitions fired from Poland accidentally intercept its drones and/or missiles in Ukraine just like Poland restrains itself whenever Russia accidentally violates Polish airspace.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk announced plans to implement a “no-fly zone” between one to several dozen kilometers inside Poland’s eastern border by late December or early January for air defense purposes. This is so that “When a Polish fighter pilot knows that an aircraft is, for example, entering Polish airspace from Ukrainian territory, moving at a certain altitude and a certain speed, enters the no-fly zone and there is a radar image, that is the basis for shooting down such an object.”

This aligns with September’s new rules of engagement that empower pilots to intercept targets without visual identification. As for intercepting them over Ukraine, Tomczyk said in response to a question about Poland reportedly requesting this of NATO that the bloc hasn’t authorized it: “NATO is in no way supportive of this. This creates numerous complications. If we want to make any major decisions that concern, in particular, the space above Ukraine, it must always be a decision of the entire NATO.”

That’s sensible since any interception of Russian aerial munitions over Ukraine could prompt Russian retaliation against Polish air defense sites and/or the airbases from which the intercepting jets departed on the basis of such interceptions representing Poland’s direct conventional involvement in the conflict. The consequent escalation spiral could lead to World War III, which Putin has done his best to avoid with respect to Poland as explained here, but he can’t let it establish a “no-fly zone” over Western Ukraine.

Regarding that scenario, Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski has been lobbying for it since late 2024, but Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has consistently clarified in response to his request and Zelensky’s that it requires NATO consensus due to the implications vis-à-vis Russia. No such consensus is expected for that reason, especially not at this time when Europe is increasingly divided and the US doesn’t see eye-to-eye with most of its members either, and Poland won’t go it alone.

Since Poland legally considers itself to be at peace, its armed forces can’t engage targets abroad, and any legislative changes that the ruling liberal coalition might push through could be vetoed by the conservative president since they lack the two-thirds majority to overrule him. NATO consensus could be legal grounds for doing so without entering a state of war or changing the law, but absent that, Kosiniak-Kamysz is unlikely to authorize this even if Prime Minister Donald Tusk illegally demanded it of him.

Poland’s “no-fly zone” between one to several dozen kilometers inside its eastern border therefore doesn’t credibly represent an escalation with Russia since Russia also has the right to implement its own such “no-fly zone” within its borders for intercepting Ukrainian missiles and drones. That said, a pilot within Polish airspace might launch a missile that intercepts a Russian aerial munition over Ukraine, but it would likely be an accident caused by them being overly anxious and/or trigger-happy.

Considering the likelihood of this scenario and its larger implications, the US should broker a crisis-control channel without delay between itself, Poland, and Russia to employ in that event for ensuring that such accidents don’t inadvertently lead to World War III. Poland has exercised impressive restraint in not escalating against Russia after the latter’s accidental violations of its airspace so Russia should reciprocate by doing the same if Poland accidentally intercepts a few of its aerial munitions over Ukraine.