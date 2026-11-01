Their messaging strongly suggests that the government’s armed takeover of the Constitutional Tribunal was orchestrated in part to save Poland from allegedly Russian-backed anti-EU authoritarians.

Liberal Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk justified his government’s armed takeover of the Constitutional Tribunal and imposition of several legally dubious judges, which the conservative and libertarian-nationalist opposition parties deem a judicial coup, as “restoring the rule of law”. His ruling liberal coalition’s X page then shared a meme depicting Putin laughing behind controversial libertarian-nationalist leader Grzegorz Braun, who’s taking off a mask of conservative leader Jarosław Kaczyński.

Braun and Kaczyński, who said earlier this year that a hypothetical coalition with Braun after fall 2027’s next Sejm elections would be akin to an alliance with Putin, took a selfie together outside of the Constitutional Tribunal during Friday night’s impromptu, large-scale, and peaceful protest. Tusk alleged in the spring that those two, the other libertarian-nationalist opposition party, and conservative President Karol Nawrocki are all in cahoots with Russia over a so-called “Polexit”.

Kaczyński’s recent echoing of Nawrocki’s detailed plan from November 2025 for reforming the EU into a union of nation-states to avert its transformation into a German-dominated federation like it’s on track to become was exploited by Tusk to lie that his opponents want Poland to leave the EU. That was posted approximately one hour before his attempted judicial coup. The day prior, Deputy Defense Minister Cezasty Tomczyk quipped that Kaczyński mistook the forum that he was speaking at for the Kremlin.

This back-to-back messaging clearly implied that the judicial coup which followed shortly thereafter was orchestrated in part to save Poland from allegedly Russian-backed anti-EU authoritarians. The meme that the ruling coalition shared the day after hammered home that point. They and Tusk then drew attention to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s post comparing Tusk’s attempted judicial coup to Zelensky’s earlier successful one. “There are no coincidences”, and “everything is clear”, they wrote.

Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski added that “When Putin’s propagandists praise you, it’s worth wondering what you’re doing wrong.” The reality is that Poland is one of the most politically Russophobic places on earth, so Sikorski’s thematically similar claim over the summer that Russia has already cultivated a “fifth column” in an allusion to the four earlier-mentioned opposition forces is categorically false as explained here at the time. Not a single one of them are Russian puppets.

Sikorski’s liberal coalition is poised to lose power after fall 2027’s next Sejm elections per reputable polling, so they’re concocting Russiagate-like conspiracy theories out of desperation to mislead voters. This contextualizes their “Big Lie” that their opponents are Russian-backed anti-EU authoritarians, the false notion of which they actively recirculated on social media in recent days to first precondition the public for their attempted judicial coup and then justify it afterwards in part on this false pretext.

It’s an insult to Poles’ intelligence to imply that the opposition is operating as Putin’s proxies as part of some grandiose plot to pull Poland out of the EU. While this messaging might therefore backfire at home, the EU elites will likely prove very receptive to it, thus possibly giving Tusk a blank check to do whatever is needed to subordinate Poland to the EU through his attempted judicial coup and other related means. This could even include authorizing the use of lethal force against anti-coup protesters.