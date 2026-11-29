It’ll take a long time, will proceed slowly, and must be handled carefully.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speech at late September’s UN General Assembly covered a wide array of topics centered on the global systemic transition. His opening reference to Putin’s quote about how “the dictatorship of a single hegemon ‘has gone haywire and is simply dangerous to those around it’” framed everything that followed. Lavrov condemned the US’ capture of Maduro, assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei, blockade of Cuba, and the continued lack of a fully sovereign Palestinian State.

The US-led West’s double standards towards international law in Serbia, Bosnia, and Ukraine, and their support for Germany and Japan’s quest to obtain permanent UNSC seats, have gravely undermined the UN Charter. Moreover, Lavrov accused them of “single-handedly destroying the European security system” by attempting to contain Russia through Ukraine, whose Russophobic and Nazi-glorifying regime “constitutes the essence” of the “European values” that the bloc is nowadays associated with.

Despite all these violations of international law, Lavrov still called for returning to “strict adherence to the UN Charter and the principle of equal and indivisible security”, which he declared is the only want to end “the dangerous rivalry between the world’s largest players”. On that note, he warned about the expansion of NATO influence to Northeast and Southeast Asia in a reference to what’s been described elsewhere as AUKUS+, which is the US-led NATO-like regional military network for containing China.

The most viable way of returning the abovementioned world order that was supposed to characterize the post-World War II period, Lavrov believes, is through Putin’s longstanding proposal “to establish a Greater Eurasian Partnership and a security architecture across the entire Eurasian continent.” In connection with that, he concluded his speech by mentioning the launch of the text-drafting process for the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity, which he invited all like-minded states to join.

Three interconnected messages pervaded Lavrov’s speech: the US is destabilizing the world out of desperation to preserve its declining hegemonic dictatorship; this takes the form of conflicts around the Eurasian Rimland to contain Russia, Iran, and China; and only a new Eurasian security architecture can prevent World War III. This solution is easier to propose than implement, however, and will require a resolution of the Ukrainian Conflict and the Third Gulf War before it has any chance of happening.

Even then, the most that might realistically follow are crisis-control channels between the opposing sides in the aforesaid conflicts and perhaps eventually the creation (or restoration in Europe’s case) of regional security mechanisms, with consensual agreement on security across Eurasia remaining a political fantasy. Nevertheless, this doesn’t mean that Russia shouldn’t try its utmost to promote peace, stability, and mutual prosperity among the rest of the supercontinent’s countries, ergo its proposed Eurasian Charter.

If these modest outcomes are achieved upon the end of the conflicts in Europe and West Asia, then the odds of World War III breaking out along either of those fronts would decrease, but it would still remain high with respect to the Indo-Pak rivalry and AUKUS+’s containment of China. Therefore, the path to a Eurasian security architecture will take a long time, will proceed slowly, and must be handled carefully. Russia will lead by example, and its diplomatic services are available to all states that request them.