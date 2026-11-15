For as skeptical as observers might be about the US keeping its word as a guarantor, and there are plenty of reasons to expect it to stab Russia in the back, this is the best that Russia can realistically hope for given the unlikelihood of it risking a hot war with NATO over Gagauzia and/or Transnistria.
Bild reported that Russia floated a federal solution to Moldova’s internal problems among other proposals on broader issues of European security during the newly resumed trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi. The nationally incorporated Autonomous Territory of Gagauzia and the self-proclaimed de facto independent Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (Transnistria) would become federal units with the right to hold independence referendums if Moldova joins the EU. Russian troops would also leave Transnistria.
For background, the brief Moldovan Civil War that followed the USSR’s dissolution resulted in the majority-Slavic residents east of the Dniester successfully obtaining functional independence, which has been secured since then by Chisinau’s agreement to allow the continued presence of Russian troops. As for Gagauzia, whose namesake Gagauz people are Orthodox Christians of Turkic origin, their self-proclaimed Gagauz Republic peacefully reincorporated into Moldova in the mid-1990s with autonomy.
Nevertheless, its leader was sentenced to seven years in prison in summer 2025 on charges of illegal campaign financing that was allegedly tied to Russia, but which she believes is political persecution given her plans to represent the opposition in 2028’s presidential election. Gagauzia’s autonomy has since been eroded by Chisinau to the displeasure of the nearly 100,000 Gagauz who inhabit their territorially discontiguous polity. Armed unrest on their part could easily be put down, but that’s not the point.
Russia sincerely desires a post-war European security architecture that would result in a “permanent peace” per what Putin told Trump’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during their latest meeting last week. Even though a hypothetical war between the Gagauz and the central Moldovan government, in which Chisinau’s Romanian ally might intervene on behalf of NATO or outside of the bloc’s auspices, wouldn’t lead to another large-scale Ukrainian-like conflict, Russia still wants to avoid it.
The same goes for if Moldova, possibly with Romania’s and/or Ukraine’s help, steamrolls through Transnistria sometime after the scenario of Russia’s withdrawal from that region. Russia is also unlikely to initiate a large-scale conflict with any of those three, especially not if Romania involves itself on behalf of NATO at the risk of a hot NATO-Russian war, over Transnistria. Therefore, it’s not expected to offer mutual defense guarantees to either of them, and NATO might call Russia’s speculative bluff if it did.
For that reason, any agreement on Moldova’s federalization with the right for its two autonomous regions (possibly transformed into autonomous republics in this scenario) to hold independence referendums if it joins the EU (or [re]unites with Romania) would be a “gentleman’s agreement”. Every signatory apart from Russia might break it just like they broke the one with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich in February 2022 that Russian officials from Putin on down still reference on occasion.
Accordingly, the sensible federal solution that Russia reportedly proposed for resolving Moldova’s internal problems would require the US as a guarantor, and it would take for granted that the US would abide by the terms and deter its allies from violating them. For as skeptical as observers might be about the US keeping its word, and there are plenty of reasons to expect it to stab Russia in the back, this is the best that Russia can realistically hope for given the military limitations that were described.
Gosh sometimes reading your articles I admit to feeling a big ol’ ignoramus with no knowledge - the upside is I’m learning lots so thank you :)
I really appreciate you for sharing such a wider (and deeper) aspects of geopolitics. It all helps add layers and connections to what little (the UK) media lets through.
I am sorry to interject here, but the proposal is not sensible at all and Russia will not go to war against NATO if the following proposal, which is not only sensible, but also provides historical reparation and vindication and healing gets implemented instead:
The proposal is that Moldova, with its current legally recognized borders reunites with Romania (third time lucky). This would be the same as Germany reunited or maybe one day Korean people re-uniting. Therer is no difference between the Moldovans in Romania (about 4.5 millions) and those in R of Moldova (about 2.3 million).
Gagauzia has been part of Bassarabia / Moldova / Romania in the past and the template applied to the other minorities in Romania, with local autonomy will be accorded to the Turkish Gagauz. Same as for Transdnistria and the Slavic minority, Ukrainian and Russian. It is a chance for them to be in EU and NATO after all. Transdnistria is a pay back for Budjak and Northern Bukovina that Stalin took from Romania in 1940/1945. The fact that Romania joined Germany in 1941 was not an act of agression but of recovering Romanian lands invaded and occupied by Russia.
As an exchange for all this Romania will close all US bases on its territory.
I think my proposal is much more sensible.
Keep Ukraine neutral, Romanians would be more than happy with that outcome. I don't understand why the Poles would have ever wanted a bigger and more populous and richer Ukraine in NATO and EU, rather than a neutral Ukraine. Makes no strategic sense. But then the Poles have never prooved of having a sensible approach with strategic objectives, hating Russians way tooo much than it is understandable.