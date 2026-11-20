If Russia doesn’t restore deterrence, then the worst-case scenario of an E-NATO peacekeeping or even combat mission in Ukraine might follow, which Putin will either have to accept or go nuclear to stop.

Publicly financed Radio France Internationale (RFI) revealed that French troops have been operating in Ukraine since at least summertime in non-combat roles related to training their hosts on the use of certain equipment and helping them repair it inside the country instead of shipping it to Poland for maintenance. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to a question about this by saying that “I think they have been there longer than six months. And not only the French. We know this.”

He added that “We have conveyed our concern through the available channels, warning the relevant countries that this is no longer ‘support for Ukraine’ but direct participation in the war.” Nearly two and a half years ago in June 2024, shortly after Ukraine claimed to have finalized the paperwork for French military instructors, he declared that “I think they are already on the Ukrainian territory. Regardless of their status, military officials or mercenaries represent a legitimate target for our armed forces.”

Earlier that year in late February after French President Emmanuel Macron first flirted with a conventional military intervention in Ukraine, Putin ominously warned that “we remember what happened to those who sent their contingents to the territory of our country once before. Today, any potential aggressors will face far graver consequences. They must grasp that we also have weapons – yes, they know this, as I have just said – capable of striking targets on their territory.”

He also told Trump’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner earlier this month that “after a peace agreement, [Europe] will immediately deploy troops into Ukrainian territory. What does that mean? We’ve already discussed this: for us, this is a legitimate target, meaning the war will immediately resume.” From official French, Ukrainian, and Russian sources, obviously discounting Telegram channels and the like that are often disinformation laundromats, Russia hasn’t targeted French forces in Ukraine.

Either Russia targeted them but all three parties conspired to cover it up for de-escalation purposes, which is unbelievable since Ukraine’s interests are in maximally escalating the conflict (including through false flag provocations), or Russia truly hasn’t done so. If the second scenario, then it’s either because Putin declined as yet another one of his “goodwill gestures” for de-escalation purposes or Russia genuinely didn’t know they were there till RFI’s report, after which Lavrov bluffed to the press.

Whatever the reality might be, Russia’s confirmation that French forces are operating in Ukraine represents an unprecedented escalation, one which could portend the deployment of more European forces after the conflict ends or even beforehand. Despite Putin’s recently reaffirmed warning against that, the fact that he might have declined targeting them thus far as yet another one of his “goodwill gestures” could be interpreted by them as weakness and even fear, so they might push the envelope.

Foreign Affairs argued over the summer that “The Old Model Of Nuclear Deterrence Is No More”, but the same can be said about European NATO’s (E-NATO) belief in Russia’s deterrence capabilities in general, which is proven by France commencing a conventional intervention in Ukraine despite Russia’s warnings. If Russia doesn’t restore deterrence, then the worst-case scenario of an E-NATO peacekeeping or even combat mission in Ukraine might follow, which Putin will either have to accept or go nuclear to stop.