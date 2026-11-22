Like many influential Russians, they were optimistic to the point of implied naivete to not expect that Google would censor them for fact-checking Western lies, and they didn’t take any preemptive action like backing up their work on Russian platforms despite how obvious it was that this would happen.

Russia’s Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), which brings together more than 130 experts from 55 countries in furtherance of its mission to fact-check Western lies, reported that Google blocked their Gmail account that they used to coordinate their work and upload videos to YouTube. The Russian Embassy in the US promptly expressed support for the GFCN and assessed that “This is a clear act of arbitrary censorship with a poorly concealed political motive on the part of the tech giant.”

That’s absolutely true, and what Google did to the GFCN is an injustice since it was premised on the false pretext of sanctions compliance despite the GFCN not being under any sanctions, but it was inevitable that this would happen considering that Google is in bed with the US Government. As a Russian organization that fact-checks Western lies, it was bound to face pushback from the West, including censorship. It’s therefore inexplicable why it relied on Western technological platforms for its work.

Russia has its own email and video platforms such as Yandex and RuTube, and Putin has repeatedly emphasized the need for his country to strengthen its technological sovereignty vis-à-vis the West, yet it turns out that the GFCN has been relying on Gmail and YouTube this entire time. The only explanation is that its management shares the shortcomings that unfortunately plague Russia’s strategic culture and which Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov candidly spoke about in early September.

In his words, “Every time we make an agreement with someone, we do so guided by pragmatism. Certain emotions may be part of the deal from our side given the strength of our character. We love fairy tales and fables, and Russian literature, which teach us humanity… You know that it is part of our character too, I mean waiting for the crisis to start acting. Those of you who come from neighbouring countries feel the same way about life.”

A month later, Putin conceded in reference to Ukraine’s spree of summertime strikes against Russian e-commerce champion Wildberries that “they’re constantly taking steps that, frankly, we probably should have foreseen, but we thought they wouldn’t think of that.” Putting together what Lavrov and Putin shared about their fellow Russians, they’re pragmatic, sometimes optimistic to the point of implied naivete, and tend not to proactively address latent crises or try to preemptively avert obvious threats.

Exceptions exist, but their insight is spot-on considering how accurately it accounts for the GFCN’s faux pas of relying on Western technological platforms instead of Russian ones for fact-checking Western lies despite the inevitability of them being censored. It’s pragmatic to conduct such work on YouTube in order to reach Westerners, but the GFCN was optimistic to the point of implied naivete to not expect that they’d inevitably be censored, and they apparently didn’t back up their work on Russian platforms.

The lesson to be learned from the GFCN’s Gmail scandal is that all Russians of influence should rely solely on national technological platforms for their work in order to not lose access to it for political reasons if the West arbitrarily cuts them off. Given that Google is in bed with the US Government, the latter also presumably has access to the GFCN’s account, thus exposing all of their contacts and conversations. Those people might now be harassed for associating with them. This should never have happened.