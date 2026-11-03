They’re interesting because few could have predicted that Canada of all cout6nries would one day meddle in American elections, and they’re ironic because the examples cited are a sliver of how the US regularly meddles in other countries’ elections.

The White House released a fact sheet in late October concerning “Canadian Activities In U.S. Politics” wherein nearly a dozen examples of its recently meddling in American politics are shared. They have to do with Ottawa’s reciprocal tariffs explicitly targeting Republican states and its officials extending partisan support to the Democrats ahead of early November’s midterms. Most observers expect, both per the decades-long documented trend and global fuel crisis, that the Republicans will get trounced.

It’s in this context and less than two weeks before the vote that the White House released its fact sheet. Quite clearly, Trump 2.0 wants to preemptively place partial blame for his party’s expected losses on Canadian meddling, which can in turn discredit the Democrats in the eyes of some voters as well as possibly justify additional tariffs against Canada on the pretext of retaliation. It deserves mentioning that these examples of Canadian meddling came amidst Trump’s repeated talk of annexing that country.

That’s what makes these claims interesting and ironic: they’re interesting because few could have predicted that Canada of all cout6nries would one day meddle in American elections, and they’re ironic because the examples cited are a sliver of how the US regularly meddles in other countries’ elections. Economic restrictions and meetings with opposition officials are the tip of the iceberg. In this particular context, however, they might actually have an effect of sorts on the outcome of the midterms.

To explain, Canada’s reciprocal tariffs can compound the economic pain that voters in Republican states are nowadays feeling as a result of the global fuel crisis brought about by the Third Gulf War that the US and Israel initiated last February, thus possibly influencing some to sit out the vote or cast their ballot for someone else out of protest. People can be finnicky like that, especially Americans who are stressed out by growing costs that directly reduce their standard of living, hoping that they’ll make a difference.

It doesn’t matter to some of them that Canada is explicitly targeting their states for the purpose of undermining the last two years of Trump’s second presidency since some simply want to signal their displeasure with him. As for Canadian officials’ meetings with the Democrats, this could energize some of the Democrats in Republican states that might not otherwise vote, perhaps inspired by the belief that they can help set into motion some grand coalition against Trump that climaxes in 2028.

In the event that the Republicans lose one or both chambers of Congress and Trump doubles down on his claim that foreign (whether Canadian and/or other) meddling was to blame, then this could help the Republicans in 2028 by rallying the base with fears of the aforementioned grand coalition against them. The belief that foreign powers are working with the opposition to undermine an incumbent government can become a potent rallying force as the US itself learned after the blowback from its own meddling.

Looking forward, while it’s arguably the case that Canada is openly meddling in the US’ midterms, the impact shouldn’t be exaggerated, even though Trump is likely to do so for self-interested political reasons as explained. He won’t acknowledge that the Third Gulf War that the US and Israel initiated against Iran would be the most reasonable explanation for the Republicans losing one or both chambers of Congress since it would bruise his ego to admit that everything hasn’t gone according to plan.