Unlike Zelensky, Tusk probably won’t manipulate political-legal processes in a bid to remain in power indefinitely regardless of however fall 2027’s next Sejm elections turn out, but what he’s attempting is much more insidious since it’s about subordinating Poland to the German-led EU.

Former President and Deputy Chair of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote that “There’s a constitutional coup in Poland. The liberals of Tusk’s Brussels fosterling are oppressing the conservatives of PiS. Apparently, in part because of the latter’s hatred of Banderovites. And the method is exactly the same as in neo-Nazi Ukraine: annulling the powers of the Constitutional Tribunal. It’s long since disappeared there—a goateed bastard in a green tunic has purged the court. Well, what can you say?”

He made a good point by comparing Tusk to Zelensky since the former’s attempted judicial coup, which aims to shape the post-war European order by preventing a future conservative-led coalition from stopping the EU’s transforming into a German-dominated federation, is similar to Zelensky’s from 2020. As a reminder, Zelensky suspended the Constitutional Court’s chair during that year’s political crisis sparked by their ruling on anti-corruption reforms, which readers can learn more about here.

The aforesaid crisis stretched into the large-scale phase of the Ukrainian Conflict that broke out in 2022, thus resulting in legally contentious laws that were promulgated on the pretext of wartime needs, which prolonged some justices’ terms after they expired as Putin once pointed out. After the expiry of Zelensky’s own term in May 2024, Medvedev declared that “He spat on the Constitution of his ‘country,’ ignored the Constitutional Court, and did not even extend, but usurped the supreme power.”

The similarity between Zelensky’s earlier successful judicial coup and Tusk’s attempted one is that both leaders suspended the heads of their respective constitutional courts (technically the Constitutional Tribunal in Poland’s case) amidst a highly sensitive dispute in order to centralize their own power. In Poland’s case, the aforesaid dispute is over the prior conservative government allegedly stacking the Tribunal, which the ruling liberals blame for them tending to prioritize Polish law over EU law.

Unlike Zelensky, Tusk probably won’t manipulate political-legal processes in a bid to remain in power indefinitely regardless of however fall 2027’s next Sejm elections turn out, but what he’s attempting is much more insidious since it’s about subordinating Poland to the German-led EU. It’s for this reason why many patriotic Poles are accusing him of treason and demand that he be brought to justice for his attempted coup or at least resign in disgrace and then go into exile to his beloved Germany.

The only realistic way out of Poland’s worst crisis since communism is to hold the early elections that reputable polling before Tusk’s attempted coup suggested would return the conservatives to power in a coalition with their newly breakaway faction and the two libertarian-nationalist parties. After what just happened, which united the aforesaid fractured right-wing forces and led to most Poles rallying around Nawrocki as led the resistance to the coup from the front, they’d probably achieve a landslide victory.

The geopolitical fate of the post-war European order will be decided by the resolution of this crisis. Either Tusk wins, he subjugates Poland to Germany, and then the EU completes its transformation into a German-dominated federation, or the rule of law wins, Poland leads the EU’s reform into a union of nation-states like Nawrocki declared late last year that he’s dedicated to doing, and Poland resumes its historical role as a regional power. The stakes couldn’t be higher for both Poland and Europe as a whole.