His judicial coup aims to oust the conservative president so that he can’t veto Poland’s financial subordination to the EU upon the liberal-controlled Sejm’s introduction of the euro and consequent transfer of Poland’s gold to the European Central Bank as part of a German takeover of Poland by proxy.

Conservative Polish MP-turned-MEP Dominik Tarczyński shared an infographic summarizing his viral video exposing the modus operandi of the larger coup that liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk is attempting, which goes beyond his government’s armed takeover of the Constitutional Tribunal. According to Tarczyński, Tusk plans to oust conservative President Karol Nawrocki if successful, after which he’ll take over the Central Bank, introduce the euro, and transfer Poland’s gold to Germany.

About his last three points, Poland’s national currency remains strong, and the country now boasts the 10th largest gold reserves in the world. As of early this year, the Polish Central Bank has more gold than the European Central Bank, which is based in Frankfurt. Conservative grey cardinal Jarosław Kaczyński once accused Tusk of being a “German agent” due to how suspiciously close he’s been to Germany throughout his career. Tarczyński’s warning about Tusk’s plans should therefore be taken seriously.

Former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who now leads the Rozwój Plus (R+, Development Plus) party that broke from Kaczyński’s “Law & Justice” (PiS per its Polish abbreviation) earlier this year, warned of civil war if Tusk isn’t stopped and accused him of wanting to cancel next fall’s Sejm elections. Reputable polling indicates that the ruling liberal coalition will lose and be replaced by a coalition between the aforementioned two conservative parties and the two libertarian-nationalist ones.

Sławomir Mentzen, who’s the co-leader of the Confederation Liberty and Independence (simply Confederation) libertarian-nationalist opposition party, also warned about civil war but suggested a detailed plan for resetting the Constitutional Tribunal as a means of averting it. This could pair with Morawiecki’s proposal for an immediate vote of no confidence against Tusk and the formation of a technical government led by Marek Jurek till early elections are held in order to de-escalate the crisis.

As a reminder, Nawrocki officially described the actions of Tusk’s government as violating the constitutional order through the takeover of a constitutional state body by force, and Head of his International Policy Office Marcin Przydacz explained to the world why this is illegal. It’s accordingly perceived by the opposition as a judicial coup, one which the European Commission predictably supports but which a police trade union warned against continuing, so some members might defy Tusk.

If the larger coup that Tusk is attempting is successful through his attempted takeover of the Constitutional Tribunal, ousting of Nawrocki, subsequent takeover of the Central Bank, introduction of the EU, and transfer of Poland’s gold to Germany, then Poland will be subordinated to Germany. That goal was identified here as his main motive in order to derail Nawrocki’s EU reform plans and Poland’s rise as a regional power for facilitating the EU’s transformation into a German-dominated federation.

“Poland’s Ruling Liberals Are Already Blaming Russia For Their Attempted Judicial Coup”, and there are fears that “Tusk Permitted The Riot Police To Use Lethal Force To Put Down Anti-Coup Protests”, so peacefully protesting Poles might be killed on the false pretext of being “Russian agents”. If members of Tusk’s coalition don’t defect during the vote of no confidence, and the police later kill some anti-coup protesters, then Nawrocki might call in the military to stop Germany’s takeover of Poland by proxy.