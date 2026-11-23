Russian-Azerbaijani relations appear to be regaining the momentum that they lost during their dispute from late 2024 to mid-2026, which is what Russia has wanted all along, so the prerogative for taking them further is Azerbaijan’s.

The Kyiv Post published an insightful piece in mid-November after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with Zelensky in Dublin on the sidelines of the latest European Political Community meeting. They noted that their readouts afterwards differed with respect to Zelensky emphasizing that they discussed spring’s drone deal while Aliyev omitted any mention of it. The Kyiv Post then contextualized this disconnect by drawing attention to two of Azerbaijan’s Russian-friendly moves as of late.

The first was that “During Russian Energy Week in Moscow on Oct. 16, Elshad Nasirov, vice president of Azerbaijan’s state energy firm SOCAR, announced that Baku wanted to resume purchasing natural gas from Russia’s state-owned giant Gazprom. ‘We can proudly say that our cooperation with such a giant company as Gazprom is a very good example,’ Nasirov said, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.”

Then the second was that “On Nov. 1, Dmitry Shugayev, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, told the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda television channel that Moscow and Baku had signed a program to build and modernize facilities for repairing armored vehicles used by Azerbaijan’s military…Shugayev also raised the possibility of selling Russian Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun systems to Baku, expressing confidence that the two sides would reach an agreement.”

The Kyiv Post didn’t try to explain Azerbaijan’s recent tilt towards Russia, but it’s arguably a response to the unexpected cooling of ties with Turkiye following their dispute over Azerbaijan’s hijab ban in schools. They still consider each other to be “one nation, two states”, but the fraternal feelings that their people held for one another up until this dispute began in late September are no longer as strong as they used to be after their acrimonious falling out on social media over this highly sensitive issue.

It was then foreseen here that two of the ways in which Azerbaijan might fine-tune its geostrategic balancing act is by prioritizing the “Central Asian Community” (CAC) over the Turkish-led “Organization of Turkic States” in parallel with improving ties with Russia. The closer energy and military-technical cooperation that the Kyiv Post drew attention to in their article are effective means to that end. Aliyev’s recent downplaying of his country’s springtime drone deal with Ukraine complements these efforts.

If this trend remains on track, then closer security cooperation between the CAC and Russia’s CSTO could follow, the latter of which used to count CAC members Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as members while Turkmenistan has always been a constitutionally neutral state. If paired with confidence-building measures between them and Iran, then the Caspian can revert to its status as a zone of cooperation instead of remain the scene of competition as has been the case since August 2025 as explained here.

Most observers appear to have missed Azerbaijan’s Russian-friendly moves as of late amidst its falling out with Turkiye, but they’re nothing to sneeze at, and the Kyiv Post did a journalist service by pointing them out no matter whatever one might think about its other reporting. Russian-Azerbaijani relations appear to be regaining the momentum that they lost during their dispute from late 2024 to mid-2026, which is what Russia has wanted all along, so the prerogative for taking them further is Azerbaijan’s.