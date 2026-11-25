All indications point to Ukraine’s sea drone attack against Eastern Libya’s top naval base being carried out from Western Libya with the likely approval of Tripoli and its Turkish patron.

The Presidential Council of Western Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) condemned Ukraine’s sea drone attack against Russian vessels docked at Eastern Libya’s Benghazi Naval Base that’s under the control of the rival Government of National Stability (GNS) as a “terrorist act” and “declaration of war”. They also vowed to take the issue to the UN just like the GNS’ Prime Minister also said that he’ll do. Western Libya’s condemnation of Ukraine isn’t fooling anyone, though.

Sources from the GNS’ Libyan National Army (LNA) told the Associated Press that the sea drones were launched from Western Libya, where Ukrainian forces are deployed to three bases per Radio France Internationale’s investigation earlier this spring, one of which also hosts Turkish troops. No objective observer fell for the reportedly Turkish State-linked “Clash Report’s” red herring that they were launched from Albania. This scandal is all the more serious after two Libyans were killed in Ukraine’s attack.

By coincidence, LNA leader Khalifa Haftar paid an historic visit to his side’s former Turkish rival to meet with its leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan days later and nearly three months after both Libyan governments agreed to a UN-approved national unity roadmap brokered by Turkiye and the US. At the same time, his son Saddam – who leads the LNA’s ground forces – was in Doha while the Director General of the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund was in Cairo. This all likely pertains to the peace process.

Therein lies the significance of Ukraine’s attack against the GNS’ top naval base since it could derail the peace process if Tripoli doesn’t soon tell Ukrainian forces to depart due to how offensive their continued presence is to the GNS after what just happened, including the deaths of two Libyans as a result. If one gives the GNU and Turkiye the benefit of the doubt, then perhaps they let Ukraine deploy there to attack Russia’s “shadow vessels” in the Mediterranean, never thinking that they’d attack its vessels in Benghazi.

That’s plausible considering that this latest attack came at the worst political time due to the peace process having only just begun and Erdogan’s plans to visit Tripoli in early December for the fourth Turkiye-Africa Summit where he’s expected to meet the leaders of Libya’s two governments. At the same time, however, the GNU and Turkiye might have cynically planned to use Ukraine as a proxy for coercing the GNS into cutting off its Russian arms supplier so as to make it more dependent on Turkiye.

It was assessed in spring that joint US and Turkish diplomatic moves “Aim To Sever Russia’s Air Bridge To The Sahelian Alliance” so as to bring about either the collapse of Russia’s terrorist-besieged landlocked allies there or their return to Western vassalage upon the GNS’ “defection”. Kiev’s defiant defense of its sea drone attack suggests that it feels confident that the GNU won’t kick its forces out nor would their Turkish patron will force them to. This scenario is therefore much more plausible than the other one.

Regardless of whichever scenario one subscribes to, all indications point to Ukraine’s attack having been launched from Western Libya, so Tripoli’s condemnation of Kiev is nothing but an unconvincing psy-op to mislead the East just like Turkiye’s earlier Albanian red herring was. The GNS is serious about implementing the peace process, but it might also now suspect that the GNU and Turkiye are using Ukraine as a proxy against them, which could complicate everything unless Tripoli kicks Ukraine out.