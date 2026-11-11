They were laying the groundwork for a campaign to foment socio-political unrest.

The FSB announced that it detained two Polish spies who “were collecting and transmitting information about military personnel and facilities of the Ministry of Defense, as well as information about the socio-economic situation in the Kaliningrad region, migration, and social policy in the region.” This comes almost two months after Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski boasted that NATO would quickly defeat Russia in a war, which prompted Russia to warn that it’ll resort to nukes if Kaliningrad is attacked.

Russia has no plans to invade Poland from Kaliningrad (or from allied Belarus for that matter), and it’s actually Kaliningrad that’s at risk of being invaded in the worst-case scenario that the EU’s ruling liberals decide to initiate World War III, perhaps upon the completion of the bloc’s rapid militarization. Germany’s attempted takeover of Poland by proxy through liberal Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s judicial coup against the conservative Constitutional Tribunal could push the launch date forward if successful.

Even if cooler heads ultimately prevail in Europe no matter the outcome of the Polish Crisis, and European NATO (E-NATO) decides against initiating World War III by invading Kaliningrad, then that doesn’t mean that they’ll stop trying to destabilize Kaliningrad as a means of stirring trouble for Russia. Just like E-NATO accuses Russia of recruiting saboteurs via Telegram, so too could E-NATO recruit them in Kaliningrad, including through actual on-the-ground agents like the two Poles one who were detained.

The socio-economic, migration, and social policy aspects of their reported mission suggest an impending Hybrid War campaign that’ll include information warfare, foreign-financed protest organizers, and misled members of the public who might be duped into participating in such unrest. While a successful Color Revolution in Kaliningrad aimed at severing it from Russia as a Kosovo-like proxy state of the West is a political fantasy, that doesn’t mean that this scenario couldn’t still harm Russia’s interests.

Weaponized protests superficially organized on socio-economic and migrant-related grounds could provide cover for individuals on the dole of foreign powers like Poland to attack members of the security services for the purpose of sparking a violent crackdown that could then be exploited by the West. Not only would it be spun to impugn Putin, but it could then be recycled into information warfare products in an attempt to radicalize more locals and Russians elsewhere, all to kindle the unrest and help it spread.

Secretary of the Security Council Sergey Shoigu accused Poland earlier this month of hosting “nonprofits” that train anti-Russian separatists, and former President Andrzej Duda explicitly called for Russia’s “decolonization” in summer 2024, which aligns with Poland’s interwar “Prometheism” policy. A little more than a year prior in spring 2023, Poland officially reverted to calling Kaliningrad by its traditional Polish name, Królewiec. All of this suggests that its spies were planning a Hybrid War there.

Despite their detainment, the threat that they represent still persists since E-NATO can still advance this goal remotely through information warfare, financing protest organizers, and training separatists, but spies help to better understand the local situation that they plan to exploit for provoking unrest. Without actual agents on the ground, they’ll have to resort to local sources that knowingly commit treason by cooperating with them, but the FSB’s latest bust will probably deter all but the most reckless for now.