I’m a Moscow-based American political analyst with a PhD from MGIMO and I specialize in the global systemic transition to multipolarity.

Accordingly, I closely follow the relationship between the US’ grand strategy in Afro-Eurasia, China’s Belt & Road Initiative, Russia’s and India’s complementary geostrategic balancing acts, and Hybrid Warfare.

NATO’s proxy war on Russia via Ukraine and its global consequences have been my focus lately, but I also sometimes cover African and South Asian affairs.

My work isn’t exclusive to those subjects and regions, but the majority of it nevertheless concerns them. From time to time, I also analyze US domestic affairs, Europe, and Latin America.

I’m a proud conservative-nationalist in terms of my domestic views and my international ones are shaped by the Russian School of Multipolarism.

This can be over-simplified as Great and Regional Powers, especially civilization-states (those that left lasting socio-political legacies on others over the centuries), playing the most significant role in accelerating multipolar processes.

Everyone can comment under my posts, but my only condition is that contrarian views be respectfully expressed without ad hominem attacks or any impoliteness.

I encourage people to share views that diverge from my own, and I’ll try to respond if I have the time and interest in doing so, but I prioritize those who are paying subscribers to my Substack over those who aren’t.