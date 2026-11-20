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“Non-Russian Pro-Russians” Need To Temper Their Expectations Of The Conflict’s Endgame
Putin’s confirmation that Russia agreed to compromises on Ukraine will disappoint many of them.
18 hrs ago
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Andrew Korybko
26
30
3
Three Long-Time Russian Rivals Are Poised To Once Again Lead Its Containment In Europe
Sweden, Poland, and Turkiye could assume this task in the post-war order if pre-1997 NATO members withdraw their forces under US pressure from those…
20 hrs ago
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Andrew Korybko
25
8
4
Korybko To Mushahid: A Recalibration Of Russian-Pakistani Relations Is More Likely Than A Reset
What’s most important at this point is to acknowledge the other’s interests, agree to disagree on the Taliban, and then chart the future course of their…
22 hrs ago
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Andrew Korybko
13
3
What Compromises Did Putin Agree To?
They can reasonably be inferred as relating to security guarantees for Ukraine, territory, and the post-war European security architecture.
23 hrs ago
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Andrew Korybko
29
53
6
Russia’s Struggle To Restore Deterrence Accounts For Why France Deployed Troops To Ukraine
If Russia doesn’t restore deterrence, then the worst-case scenario of an E-NATO peacekeeping or even combat mission in Ukraine might follow, which Putin…
Nov 20
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Andrew Korybko
37
30
8
Russia’s SVR Tacitly Conceded That It Was Partly Wrong About The Serbian Opposition
Russian spies went from warning that they’re pro-Western Color Revolutionaries in September 2025 to now claiming that the EU is plotting to pressure…
Nov 19
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Andrew Korybko
23
22
5
Poland Still Provides Military Support To Ukraine Despite Suspending Its PURL Contributions
This takes the form of training its troops, subsidizing their use of Starlink/Starshield, and selling Ukraine arms that are financed by EU loans that…
Nov 19
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Andrew Korybko
17
18
4
Ukraine, Not Russia, Plotted A Gleiwitz-Like False Flag Provocation In Kaliningrad
Assuming that Poland truly obtained intelligence indicating that some Ukrainians planned to infiltrate Kaliningrad, then Occam’s razor suggests that the…
Nov 19
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Andrew Korybko
44
5
7
Korybko To Poles: Any Grand Russian-US Deal Wouldn’t Be Yalta 2.0
Poland is of course displeased with this scenario, and the most likely forms that it could take wouldn’t be to its liking either, but Poland won’t lose…
Nov 19
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Andrew Korybko
24
7
5
Is The Crimean Bridge’s Partial Collapse A Tactical Setback Or Strategic Disaster For Russia?
So long as Russia can defend its land bridge from Ukraine’s attempted drone-enforced “blockade”, everything should be okay, but the tightening of the…
Nov 18
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Andrew Korybko
44
24
5
Analyzing Putin’s Candid Admission That Ukraine’s Wildberries Strikes Caught Russia Off Guard
Putin is human, and humans are shaped to a large degree by socio-cultural factors, thus meaning that he’ll likely continue to be influenced by his…
Nov 18
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Andrew Korybko
34
18
5
The FSB Foiled A Spree Of Ukrainian Terrorist Attacks Across Southern Russia
The planned simultaneous strikes against sea and land targets, the latter including military, critical infrastructure, and life support facilities, were…
Nov 18
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Andrew Korybko
27
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© 2026 Andrew Korybko
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